This is not a place for the faint of cultureOr orderOr hygieneOr poverty

Nonetheless, they should come

This is not a place for those

Who dislike the crush of a crowd

Who want a fresh coat of paint

Or a breath of fresh air

Nonetheless, they should come

This is not a place for those who believe

That people’s conditions reflect their choices

That there is one right way to live

Or one way to think

Nonetheless, come

This is not the place for them

Because their cherished values

Will be confronted

Every moment of every day

And that is why

You should come

Because this scene is neither

Remarkable nor unusual

It is mundane

Everyday

Most of the world’s people

Your brothers and sisters

Live out their lives

In scenes like this one

Or what you would consider to be

Much much worse

Scenes which appear

Dirty

Unkempt

Dilapidated

But if you don’t come

If you don’t spend quality time

With your human family

In their homes

You may never learn

The true beauty of this scene

And all the people in it

Nonetheless, they deserve better

From those of us

Who assume we have better

Because we are better

In no small measure

We have better

Because we’ve bettered them

But are superior in no other way

Than an accident of natal geography

It’s easier to see that

If you come

So if you are enabled

By conditions of privilege

To travel internationally

Privilege built in part on their poverty

You should come