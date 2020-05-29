Hollowed Halls

Beneath the stone of arcing hollowEcho footfalls of the hallowsSeep through time long silenced whispersFall on ears inclined to listen

Bishops under Cardinals

Princes of the capital

Too all manner of celebrity

Still I prefer simplicity

Whose condition leaves them most to gain

While every pittance rendered unto greedy hand

Far too much where hope of sustenance is lain

Yet they, it ever seems, offer most without demand

It’s none of these I see today

By price of entry held at bay

Once was the time when pews were filled

By those allowed the least of say