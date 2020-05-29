Beneath the stone of arcing hollow
Echo footfalls of the hallows
Seep through time long silenced whispers
Fall on ears inclined to listen
Bishops under Cardinals
Whose condition leaves them most to gain
It’s none of these I see today
Princes of the capital
Too all manner of celebrity
Still I prefer simplicity
While every pittance rendered unto greedy hand
Far too much where hope of sustenance is lain
Yet they, it ever seems, offer most without demand
By price of entry held at bay
Once was the time when pews were filled
By those allowed the least of say
Hollowed Halls
Valencia Cathedral
Valencia
Spain
Taken during travels, 2019