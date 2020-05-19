Canon Powershot SD750, Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape
by Patrick Jennings

Choices

Rearview, South on State Road 375, Nevada, United States of America
I make choices
Sometimes they’re wrong
Sometimes they’re right

Sometimes I know
Which way they’re going to go
Even before I make them

More often they go
The way they’re going to go
Long before I see the right or the wrong

I make choices
Sometimes I realize
Sometimes I don’t

Until they’re in the rear view mirror

Rearview
Southbound on State Road 375
Nevada, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2009