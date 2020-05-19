I make choices
Sometimes they’re wrong
Sometimes they’re right
Sometimes I know
More often they go
Which way they’re going to go
Even before I make them
The way they’re going to go
Long before I see the right or the wrong
I make choices
Sometimes I realize
Sometimes I don’t
Until they’re in the rear view mirror
Rearview
Southbound on State Road 375
Nevada, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2009