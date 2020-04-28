Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Proximate Intimacy

Proximity, Gibsons, Sunshine Coast, British Columbia, Canada
Proximate intimacy

The kinship felt by being close
Without touching
Even among strangers

It’s strange to live day after day
Without the physical nearness
Of another human being

Fucking virus

Taken during travels, 2017

NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Twenty Eight; Poem Two
Fifty Six poems total

#stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry