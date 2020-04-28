Proximate intimacy
The kinship felt by being close
It’s strange to live day after day
The kinship felt by being close
Without touching
Even among strangers
It’s strange to live day after day
Without the physical nearness
Of another human being
Fucking virus
Proximate Intimacy
Gibsons
Sunshine Coast
British Columbia, Canada
Gibsons
Sunshine Coast
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Twenty Eight; Poem Two
Fifty Six poems total
Day Twenty Eight; Poem Two
Fifty Six poems total
#stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry