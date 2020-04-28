Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry, Street Photography
by Patrick Jennings

One Small Human on a Beach

One Stone on a Beach, Gibsons, Sunshine Coast, British Columbia, Canada
I love the places
That make me seem small
And that I so often try
To make myself feel bigger
By focusing on some small detail

One tree in a forest
One stone on a beach
One face in a crowd

One Small Human on a Beach (Full Size Image)
Gibsons
Sunshine Coast
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017

NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Twenty Eight; Poem One
Fifty Five poems total

#stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry