I love the places
That make me seem small
And that I so often try
To make myself feel bigger
By focusing on some small detail
One tree in a forest
That make me seem small
And that I so often try
To make myself feel bigger
By focusing on some small detail
One tree in a forest
One stone on a beach
One face in a crowd
One Small Human on a Beach (Full Size Image)
Gibsons
Sunshine Coast
British Columbia, Canada
Gibsons
Sunshine Coast
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Twenty Eight; Poem One
Fifty Five poems total
Day Twenty Eight; Poem One
Fifty Five poems total
#stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry