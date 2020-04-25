Flash Fiction, Fujifilm X-T2, People, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Young Hustler

Young Hustler, Fraser River Estuary, From Pacific Spirit Regional Park, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Softwood and salt
The smell’s never more intoxicating
Than when a log boom’s safely set to rest
At the end of a long week

Kyle heads out
To recheck the lashings
I like that about him

He never leaves anything to chance
Always stupid checks his own work

That, and he always buys the first round

Softwood and Salt
Fraser River Estuary
From Pacific Spirit Regional Park
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada, 2016

Hmmm… continuing the narrative stream. =)

Young Hustler, btw, is the name of the tug boat, though you’d need a full-size image to read it.

NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Twenty Five; Poem One
Forty Nine poems total

#stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry