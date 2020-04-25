Softwood and salt
Kyle heads out
He never leaves anything to chance
The smell’s never more intoxicating
Than when a log boom’s safely set to rest
At the end of a long week
Kyle heads out
To recheck the lashings
I like that about him
He never leaves anything to chance
Always stupid checks his own work
That, and he always buys the first round
Softwood and Salt
Fraser River Estuary
From Pacific Spirit Regional Park
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada, 2016
Hmmm… continuing the narrative stream. =)
NaPoWriMo 2020
Young Hustler, btw, is the name of the tug boat, though you’d need a full-size image to read it.
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Twenty Five; Poem One
Forty Nine poems total
#stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry