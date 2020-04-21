Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Prisoner’s Mantra

Chamber, Palacios Nazaries, Alhambra, Granada, Spain
Boxed in
And cornered
No way out
But to acknowledge

These four walls
Do not a prison make
Nor is the light
Ever extinguished

Beyond the windows
The sun is bright
Inside this cell
My spirit is free

Chamber
Palacios Nazaries
Alhambra
Granada, Spain

Taken during travels, 2019

NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Twenty One; Poem One
Forty One poems total

