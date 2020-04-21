Prisoner’s Mantra

Boxed in
And cornered
No way out
But to acknowledge
These four walls
Beyond the windows
Do not a prison make
Nor is the light
Ever extinguished
Beyond the windows
The sun is bright
Inside this cell
My spirit is free
Chamber
Palacios Nazaries
Alhambra
Granada, Spain
Taken during travels, 2019
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Twenty One; Poem One
Forty One poems total
#stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry