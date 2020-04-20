Gateways & Light

In the darkness
A gateway
Beyond it
I check my
Proceed with caution
Not all gateways
Not all sources
A gateway
Beyond it
A promising light
I check my
Expectations
Proceed with caution
And readiness
Not all gateways
Lead to freedom
Not all sources
Light a true path
Arches in the Darkness
Palacios Nazaries
Alhambra
Granada, Spain
Palacios Nazaries
Alhambra
Granada, Spain
Taken during travels, 2019
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Twenty; Poem Two
Forty poems total
Day Twenty; Poem Two
Forty poems total
#stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry