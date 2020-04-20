Arches, Palacios Nazaries, Alhambra, Granada, Spain
Architecture, Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Gateways & Light

In the darkness
A gateway

Beyond it
A promising light

I check my
Expectations

Proceed with caution
And readiness

Not all gateways
Lead to freedom

Not all sources
Light a true path

Arches in the Darkness
Palacios Nazaries
Alhambra
Granada, Spain

Taken during travels, 2019

NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Twenty; Poem Two
Forty poems total

