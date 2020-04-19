In a life
Of some many ecstasies
Epiphanies
And divine moments
Some linger longer
If only because
The light was perfect
And I had a camera
Perfect Light
The Twelve Apostles
The Great Ocean Road
Victoria, Australia
Taken during travels, 1995
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Nineteen; Poem One
Thirty Seven poems total
#stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry