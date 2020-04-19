Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Perfect Light

The Twelve Apostles, The Great Ocean Road, Victoria, Australia
In a life
Of some many ecstasies
Epiphanies
And divine moments
Some linger longer
If only because
The light was perfect
And I had a camera

Taken during travels, 1995

NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Nineteen; Poem One
Thirty Seven poems total

