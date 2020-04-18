I marvel at the mosaicIts intricate tile workFollow the lines aroundOn their dizzying journey

Then notice the shapes

How each tile had to be cut

Individually

By hand

Just so

Or it would not fit

The precision

It’s astonishing

I draw back a little

And see the larger forms

Shaped by the small tiles

The lines weaving their way

Through the forms

Linking one to another

Delineating them

Then notice the star

In the lower left corner

Or is it a sphere?

How do you create the sense

Of a soft round orb

With nothing but straight lines

And hard edges?

But neither my eye

Nor my mind

Can linger there long

Follow the trail

Walk the maze

A lazy, meandering drive

Through rolling country

Up to the chains

All interlocked

Each link with its own form

Peanuts and hearts

Circles and infinity

Then the letters

Is there any written language

So beautiful as Arabic

In the hands of an artisan

Filigree relief in plaster

Harmonious

With the sweeping strokes

I understand the grace of Rumi

With such elegant script

As a medium

And wonder at what beauty

The translated words

Might speak to me

I step back

Take in the wider view

Such conscious beauty here

But I cannot hold all of it

Not in my mind

Not all at once

The lines and shapes

The forms and individual tiles

The curling words

All of it intertwined

In space and history and culture

A tapestry of ceramic and plaster and time

A small rectangle of wall

Is all so much larger

And beautiful

Than my ability to hold it all

In consciousness

So I open my heart

Let my spirit become my senses

Let experience touch my being

And there it is

All of it

Not contained by me

By my mind

Or my heart

Or my spirit

But I contained in it

It is not the mosaic

Through which the white lines flow

But myself

And so become I

Part of the mosaic

And the mosaic is me

As suddenly as it came

The awareness passes

Though my memory of it

As all such epiphanies

Great or small

Prove to be

Both ephemeral

And eternal

I stand there

Manifest again

Looking upon a mosaic

On a wall

In a fabulous structure

Built centuries ago

Occupied by many empires since

A mosaic of existence itself

And I wonder

If all along

That was the message intended

By artists and artisans

Who designed and created

One small mosaic on a wall

In the Alhambra

Life

Existence itself

Is a mosaic