Closed and locked
By gate obscured
As well as blocked
While I
While those
Lead a life
By gate obscured
As well as blocked
While I
Outside
Peer through the gaps
At what I could never have
While those
Inside
Lead a life
Purposefully removed
From the gate’s other side
Gaudi Gate
Casa Vicens
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain
Taken during travels, 2019
Just to be clear, and in all honesty, the “I” in this poem is not I. I have done well enough in life, even considering the accident of birth which put me in a middle to upper-middle class white family in North America. No, the “I” of the poem definitely sees me through the gaps.
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Fifteen; Poem Two
Thirty poems total
