Textures
Soft and spiky
Hard and supple
Moments
Beaches
Joyful and Solemn
Solitary and frolicsome
Body and nature intersect
Spirit and being mingle
Oregon Coastal Textures
Gold Beach
Oregon Coast Highway
Oregon, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2020
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Twelve; Poem One
Twenty Three poems total
