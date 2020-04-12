Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

The Beach

Coastal Textures, Gold Beach, Oregon Coast Highway, Oregon, United States of America
Textures
Soft and spiky
Hard and supple

Moments
Joyful and Solemn
Solitary and frolicsome

Beaches
Body and nature intersect
Spirit and being mingle

Oregon Coastal Textures
Gold Beach
Oregon Coast Highway
Oregon, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2020

NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Twelve; Poem One
Twenty Three poems total

#stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry