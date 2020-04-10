Follow the Sun

Come hither, whispers the sun
Heard even over the ocean surge
In the solitary peace
Of a lingering afternoon
The breeze with a whisper of its own
And the sand does feel good
There it is
While I stand here
I take off my shirt
Heard even over the ocean surge
In the solitary peace
Of a lingering afternoon
Come hither, it whispers again
But I resist
The breeze with a whisper of its own
Admonishes me
Your place is here
On this solid earth
And the sand does feel good
Dimpled by my trail of steps
To where the ocean laps at my toes
There it is
Desire for a dream beyond my ready grasp
A tantalizing yet dangerous unknown
Stretches out beyond my ken to traverse
While I stand here
Content on my golden shore
To imagine a possibility
I may never pursue
I take off my shirt
The sun sighs, whispers again, yes, come. Come!
The next wave splashes foam onto my bare chest
Footsteps disappear beneath the ocean
Come Hither, Whispered the Sun
Seaside Creek Beach
Mendocino County
Pacific Coast Highway
California, United States of America
Seaside Creek Beach
Mendocino County
Pacific Coast Highway
California, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2020
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Ten; Poem One
Nineteen poems total
Day Ten; Poem One
Nineteen poems total
#stayhome #washyourhands #writepoetry