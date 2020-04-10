Follow the Sun

Come hither, whispers the sunHeard even over the ocean surgeIn the solitary peaceOf a lingering afternoon

Come hither, it whispers again

But I resist

The breeze with a whisper of its own

Admonishes me

Your place is here

On this solid earth

And the sand does feel good

Dimpled by my trail of steps

To where the ocean laps at my toes

There it is

Desire for a dream beyond my ready grasp

A tantalizing yet dangerous unknown

Stretches out beyond my ken to traverse

While I stand here

Content on my golden shore

To imagine a possibility

I may never pursue

I take off my shirt

The sun sighs, whispers again, yes, come. Come!

The next wave splashes foam onto my bare chest

Footsteps disappear beneath the ocean