by Patrick Jennings

Follow the Sun

Come Hither, Whispered the Sun, Seaside Creek Beach, Mendocino County, Pacific Coast Highway, California, United States of America
Come hither, whispers the sun
Heard even over the ocean surge
In the solitary peace
Of a lingering afternoon

Come hither, it whispers again

But I resist

The breeze with a whisper of its own
Admonishes me
Your place is here
On this solid earth

And the sand does feel good
Dimpled by my trail of steps
To where the ocean laps at my toes

There it is
Desire for a dream beyond my ready grasp
A tantalizing yet dangerous unknown
Stretches out beyond my ken to traverse

While I stand here
Content on my golden shore
To imagine a possibility
I may never pursue

I take off my shirt
The sun sighs, whispers again, yes, come. Come!
The next wave splashes foam onto my bare chest
Footsteps disappear beneath the ocean

Come Hither, Whispered the Sun
Seaside Creek Beach
Mendocino County
Pacific Coast Highway
California, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2020

NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Ten; Poem One
Nineteen poems total

#stayhome #washyourhands #writepoetry