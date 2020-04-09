Froth & Churn

In this froth and churnOf the day-to-dayBeset by wavesOf passion and fearLove and angerConfusion and unshakable certaintyI become an IslandAt the tempest’s centre

Unmoved by the tides

Steadfast in the currents

An oasis of calm in the tumult

The waves break upon me

Then slide back to the ocean

Their energy dissipated

Until the sea itself

Is becalmed