Froth & Churn

In this froth and churn
Of the day-to-day
Beset by waves
Of passion and fear
Love and anger
Confusion and unshakable certainty
I become an Island
At the tempest’s centre
Unmoved by the tides
Steadfast in the currents
An oasis of calm in the tumult
The waves break upon me
Then slide back to the ocean
Their energy dissipated
Until the sea itself
Is becalmed
Rose and Candle Sunset
Seaside Creek Beach
Pacific Coast Highway
Mendocino County
California, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2020
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Eight; Poem Two
Sixteen poems total
#stayhome #washyourhands #writepoetry