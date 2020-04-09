Poetry, Detail, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

Froth & Churn

Froth and Churn, Seaside Creek Beach, Pacific Coast Highway, Mendocino County, California, United States of America
In this froth and churn
Of the day-to-day
Beset by waves
Of passion and fear
Love and anger
Confusion and unshakable certainty
I become an Island
At the tempest’s centre

Unmoved by the tides
Steadfast in the currents
An oasis of calm in the tumult
The waves break upon me
Then slide back to the ocean
Their energy dissipated
Until the sea itself
Is becalmed

Rose and Candle Sunset
Seaside Creek Beach
Pacific Coast Highway
Mendocino County
California, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2020

NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Eight; Poem Two
Sixteen poems total

