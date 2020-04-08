Temporal Gateway

I was here some long lifetime ago
Stood on the spot just down there
To photograph the crimson golden gate
Under a crystalline sapphire sky
Here with a love soon to be parted
It strikes me as an odd marker of time
Stood on the spot just down there
To photograph the crimson golden gate
Under a crystalline sapphire sky
Here with a love soon to be parted
Here with a secret about myself
As yet undiscovered by me
It strikes me as an odd marker of time
That a place so grand as this is most remarkable
For the reminder that I am not who I was then
Golden Mist
Golden Gate Bridge
From Marin Headlands
San Francisco
California, United States of America
Golden Gate Bridge
From Marin Headlands
San Francisco
California, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2020
See my post Bridging for the photograph I shot that long lifetime ago.
NaPoWriMo 2020
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Eight; Poem One
Fifteen poems total
#stayhome #washyourhands #writepoetry