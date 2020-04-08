Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Temporal Gateway

I was here some long lifetime ago
Stood on the spot just down there
To photograph the crimson golden gate
Under a crystalline sapphire sky

Here with a love soon to be parted
Here with a secret about myself
As yet undiscovered by me

It strikes me as an odd marker of time
That a place so grand as this is most remarkable

For the reminder that I am not who I was then

Golden Mist
Golden Gate Bridge
From Marin Headlands
San Francisco
California, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2020

See my post Bridging for the photograph I shot that long lifetime ago.

NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Eight; Poem One
Fifteen poems total

#stayhome #washyourhands #writepoetry