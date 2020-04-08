Post Haste

I stop here, most timesOn my drives north up the PCHTake a few photos

I can’t tell you where it is

Can’t find it on google maps

No GPS on the cameras I’ve used

Don’t know the cove’s name

Or the nearby town

Or even which county

Mendocino?

And I never stay long

A few breaths in the sea air

Click click click

Stretch my legs; off I go

Northward for home

Always in more haste than I’d like

I used a new lens this time

Ultra-wide fisheye

A perception changer

There’s a trail there, in this shot

Leading down to the shore

Why have I never noticed it before?

I sit here

A thousand miles away

Hankering to scramble down that trail

Maybe on the next hasty retreat north

Maybe not, maybe I should, probably won’t

Maybe I’ll remember to take a pic with my phone

It has GPS

One of these days

I’ll take more time

I should really take more time