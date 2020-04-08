Post Haste

On my drives north up the PCH
Take a few photos
I can’t tell you where it is
Can’t find it on google maps
No GPS on the cameras I’ve used
Don’t know the cove’s name
Or the nearby town
Or even which county
Mendocino?
And I never stay long
A few breaths in the sea air
Click click click
Stretch my legs; off I go
Northward for home
Always in more haste than I’d like
I used a new lens this time
Ultra-wide fisheye
A perception changer
There’s a trail there, in this shot
Leading down to the shore
Why have I never noticed it before?
I sit here
A thousand miles away
Hankering to scramble down that trail
Maybe on the next hasty retreat north
Maybe not, maybe I should, probably won’t
Maybe I’ll remember to take a pic with my phone
It has GPS
One of these days
I’ll take more time
I should really take more time
Pacific Coast Highway
Somewhere in Northern California
But not north of Eureka
California, United States of America
Taken in haste while travelling, 2020
If nothing else, I think the picture worked out OK. 😉
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Eight; Poem Two
Sixteen poems total
#stayhome #washyourhands #writepoetry