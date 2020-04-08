Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Post Haste

Crescent in the Cove, Pacific Coast Highway, Northern California, United States of America
I stop here, most times
On my drives north up the PCH
Take a few photos

I can’t tell you where it is
Can’t find it on google maps
No GPS on the cameras I’ve used

Don’t know the cove’s name
Or the nearby town
Or even which county

Mendocino?

And I never stay long
A few breaths in the sea air
Click click click

Stretch my legs; off I go
Northward for home
Always in more haste than I’d like

I used a new lens this time
Ultra-wide fisheye
A perception changer

There’s a trail there, in this shot
Leading down to the shore
Why have I never noticed it before?

I sit here
A thousand miles away
Hankering to scramble down that trail

Maybe on the next hasty retreat north
Maybe not, maybe I should, probably won’t
Maybe I’ll remember to take a pic with my phone

It has GPS

One of these days
I’ll take more time
I should really take more time

Crescent in the Bay
Pacific Coast Highway
Somewhere in Northern California
But not north of Eureka
California, United States of America

Taken in haste while travelling, 2020

I’m not sure why … this. The poem just rolled out this way, and I’m curious to know if it actually works for anyone or, as I suspect, it’s just self-indulgent twaddle. Criticism, constructive or otherwise, is welcome.

If nothing else, I think the picture worked out OK. 😉

NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Eight; Poem Two
Sixteen poems total

#stayhome #washyourhands #writepoetry