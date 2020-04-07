I hasten out to the beach
Envelope in hand
Fumbling to get at its contents
I don’t even notice the surf
The wave peters out
My muscles relax
I turn over the paper again
Another wave comes
Which makes a delightful squish
Envelope in hand
Fumbling to get at its contents
I don’t even notice the surf
The wave peters out
Just before it reaches me
Its last energy spent
As bubbling foam dissipates
My muscles relax
Tension leaves my body
While the ocean recedes
Back down the beach
I turn over the paper again
Check the wording again
The test was negative
The test was negative
I’m going to live
Another wave comes
Stronger than the last
Soaking just one shoe
Which makes a delightful squish
As I stride back up to the house
Good tidings in hand
Dissipating Wave
Seaside Creek Beach
Mendocino County
Pacific Coast Highway
California, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2020
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Seven; Poem Two
Fourteen poems total
