I hasten out to the beachEnvelope in handFumbling to get at its contentsI don’t even notice the surf

The wave peters out

Just before it reaches me

Its last energy spent

As bubbling foam dissipates

My muscles relax

Tension leaves my body

While the ocean recedes

Back down the beach

I turn over the paper again

Check the wording again

The test was negative

I’m going to live

Another wave comes

Stronger than the last

Soaking just one shoe

Which makes a delightful squish

As I stride back up to the house

Good tidings in hand