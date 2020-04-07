Poetry, Landscape, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

The Gaze

The Searing Gaze, Seaside Creek Beach, Mendocino County, Pacific Coast Highway, California, United States of America
The fire came down
From burning sky
Across a boiling sea

And I
Upon the shore

Felt the searing gaze of shame

Breathe

I whispered to my heart
As I breathed the cool sea air

That eye is but your own
Turned upon you
By the shameful one

Taken during travels, 2020

NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Seven; Poem One
Thirteen poems total

