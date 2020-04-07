The fire came down
From burning sky
Across a boiling sea
And I
I whispered to my heart
That eye is but your own
From burning sky
Across a boiling sea
And I
Upon the shore
Felt the searing gaze of shame
Breathe
I whispered to my heart
As I breathed the cool sea air
That eye is but your own
Turned upon you
By the shameful one
Searing Gaze
Seaside Creek Beach
Pacific Coast Highway
Mendocino County
California, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2020
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Seven; Poem One
Thirteen poems total
