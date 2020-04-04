Questions Asked by Earth and Me

How could such small things

Cause so much trauma

To something so big as me?

You may not notice at first the intermittent dotted line of people trekking across the salt flat (yes, salt, not snow) to the titular bad water of Death Valley’s Badwater Basin. Indeed, you may not be able to see them at all on a small phone screen. Nonetheless, there they are.

And yes, this is an allegory. Though I’m not sure which side is the allegorical one.

NaPoWriMo 2020

Day Four; Poem One

Seven poems total

