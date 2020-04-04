Questions Asked by Earth and Me

How could such small things
Cause so much trauma
To something so big as me?
The Trek to Bad Water
Badwater Basin
Death Valley National Park
California, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2019
You may not notice at first the intermittent dotted line of people trekking across the salt flat (yes, salt, not snow) to the titular bad water of Death Valley’s Badwater Basin. Indeed, you may not be able to see them at all on a small phone screen. Nonetheless, there they are.
NaPoWriMo 2020
And yes, this is an allegory. Though I’m not sure which side is the allegorical one.
Day Four; Poem One
Seven poems total
