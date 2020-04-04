Poetry, Landscape, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

Compass Rose

Chink in the gloom once unbroken, Panamint Valley, Death Valley National Park, California, United States of America
Through chink in once unbroken gloom
Evanescent hopeful gleam
Turn of night
Will soon enough extinguish

Glow yet held clear and bright
Deep within a tempered heart
A compass knows the way to north
Light, the steel by which love reckons

Ever should the dark engulf
I shall find my way
Illumined by the rose within
No shadow may diminish

Night gives way to morning
Clouds soon enough are lifted
To the souls of seeking hearts
Horizon always beckons

Chink in Once Unbroken Gloom
Panamint Valley
Death Valley National Park
California, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2019

NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Four; Poem Two
Eight poems total

