Compass Rose

Through chink in once unbroken gloom
Evanescent hopeful gleam
Turn of night
Will soon enough extinguish
Glow yet held clear and bright
Ever should the dark engulf
Night gives way to morning
Evanescent hopeful gleam
Turn of night
Will soon enough extinguish
Glow yet held clear and bright
Deep within a tempered heart
A compass knows the way to north
Light, the steel by which love reckons
Ever should the dark engulf
I shall find my way
Illumined by the rose within
No shadow may diminish
Night gives way to morning
Clouds soon enough are lifted
To the souls of seeking hearts
Horizon always beckons
Chink in Once Unbroken Gloom
Panamint Valley
Death Valley National Park
California, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2019
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Four; Poem Two
Eight poems total
