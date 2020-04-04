Compass Rose

Through chink in once unbroken gloomEvanescent hopeful gleamTurn of nightWill soon enough extinguish

Glow yet held clear and bright

Deep within a tempered heart

A compass knows the way to north

Light, the steel by which love reckons

Ever should the dark engulf

I shall find my way

Illumined by the rose within

No shadow may diminish

Night gives way to morning

Clouds soon enough are lifted

To the souls of seeking hearts

Horizon always beckons