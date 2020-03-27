When Strangers Become Kin

Among the many magics
Of brandishing a camera
Amongst a crowd of strangers
Is that someone, always
Steps out of the crowd
Offers an intimate glimpse
Into the nature of their being
In that instant of friendship
I think every photographer must know
The camera records a kind of kinship
Which is eternal and universal
I think every photographer must know
We are all much more alike
Than we are different
When Strangers Become Kind
Chandni Chowk
Old Delhi
New Delhi, India
Taken during travels, 2018