Fujifilm X-T2, People, Poetry, Street Photography
by Patrick Jennings

When Strangers Become Kin

Among the many magics
Of brandishing a camera
Amongst a crowd of strangers
Is that someone, always
Steps out of the crowd
Offers an intimate glimpse
Into the nature of their being

In that instant of friendship
The camera records a kind of kinship
Which is eternal and universal

I think every photographer must know
We are all much more alike
Than we are different

When Strangers Become Kind
Chandni Chowk
Old Delhi
New Delhi, India

Taken during travels, 2018