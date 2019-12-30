The road leads down
A scabrous red cut
Into a valley of death
The azure sky
Extremes of a year’s journeys
Somehow, I find
A scabrous red cut
Into a valley of death
The azure sky
Suspended upon its downy bed
Of purest white
Extremes of a year’s journeys
Found in a single switchback descent
Just ahead of a desert sunset
Somehow, I find
All of it
Beautiful
The Road Ahead
Father Crowley Outlook
Panamint Valley
Death Valley National Park
California, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2019