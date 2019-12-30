Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Extremes of a Year’s Journeys

The Road Below, Father Crowley Overlook, Panamint Valley, Death Valley National Park, California, United States of America
The road leads down
A scabrous red cut
Into a valley of death

The azure sky
Suspended upon its downy bed
Of purest white

Extremes of a year’s journeys
Found in a single switchback descent
Just ahead of a desert sunset

Somehow, I find
All of it
Beautiful

The Road Ahead
Father Crowley Outlook
Panamint Valley
Death Valley National Park
California, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2019