Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Orange ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #209

Amphitrite Point Lighthouse Sunset, Wild Pacific Trail, Ucluelet, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
“So, nothing rhymes with orange?”
Flatly, she queried
Briskly popping a lozenge
“Nothing of a kind or range
To soothe the poet’s quest for words
While waxing on such juicy fruit?”

“Not one,” said he
With a tone of
Finality

“Well, what then of Blorange?
Which the Welsh named a peak
Then too there’s sporange
A spore sack, so say scientist geeks

“Ah, so indeed there are rhymes!”
Said he, though shaking his head
“But, what poet would use them?
Such odd freakish terms
I’d be seen as deranged!”

Orange
Amphitrite Point Lighthouse
Wild Pacific Trail
Ucluelet
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2019

Last week we began with Departures, hopefully for better shores. This week, let’s look forward find out if Orange is the new black, or find something else to inspire you in this sunset photograph of the Amphitrite Point Lighthouse, in Ucluelet, British Columbia, Canada

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

Happy Creating!