Orange ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #209

“Ah, so indeed there are rhymes!” Said he, though shaking his head “But, what poet would use them? Such odd freakish terms I’d be seen as deranged!”

“Well, what then of Blorange? Which the Welsh named a peak Then too there’s sporange A spore sack, so say scientist geeks”

“Not one,” said he With a tone of Finality

“So, nothing rhymes with orange?”Flatly, she queriedBriskly popping a lozenge“Nothing of a kind or rangeTo soothe the poet’s quest for wordsWhile waxing on such juicy fruit?”

Last week we began with Departures , hopefully for better shores. This week, let’s look forward find out ifis the new black, or find something else to inspire you in this sunset photograph of the Amphitrite Point Lighthouse, in Ucluelet, British Columbia, Canada

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or images

You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.