Orange ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #209

“So, nothing rhymes with orange?”Flatly, she queriedBriskly popping a lozenge“Nothing of a kind or rangeTo soothe the poet’s quest for wordsWhile waxing on such juicy fruit?”

“Not one,” said he

With a tone of

Finality

“Well, what then of Blorange?

Which the Welsh named a peak

Then too there’s sporange

A spore sack, so say scientist geeks”

“Ah, so indeed there are rhymes!”

Said he, though shaking his head

“But, what poet would use them?

Such odd freakish terms

I’d be seen as deranged!”