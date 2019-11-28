Turn, Turn, Turn

A darkling blue
Precedes the night
One small beacon
Becomes the light
Where soon to be
A blackened world
But for the stars
A trillion suns
Turn on a wheel
Just like this little one
Blue Hour
Amphitrite Lighthouss
Amphitrite Point
Ucluelet
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, last night, 2019