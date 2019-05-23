The Trials and Rewards of Architectural Photography at Night

With this lens
No wider
Already
In my hands
The light
By this light
Exposures times three
With tree branches
Held that lens
So this print
But then too
No wider
Already
Standing in the street
Wary of taxis and buses
The trees obscuring
Already
In my hands
No tripod
The light
So very low
Contrast
So very high
Under a darkling sky
Near the end
Of the sun’s
Long good-night
By this light
No darker
click-cliick-cliiick
Exposures times three
Then merge exposures
To become one
In a too-small frame
With tree branches
Encroaching
While taxis and buses
Approaching
Held that lens
In my hands
With low light
And this frame
So this print
No better
But then too
Not bad
This print…no better
Cases Ramos
Plaça de Lesseps
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain
Taken during travels, 2019