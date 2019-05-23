The Trials and Rewards of Architectural Photography at Night

With this lensNo wider

Already

Standing in the street

Wary of taxis and buses

The trees obscuring

Already

In my hands

No tripod

The light

So very low

Contrast

So very high

Under a darkling sky

Near the end

Of the sun’s

Long good-night

By this light

No darker

click-cliick-cliiick

Exposures times three

Then merge exposures

To become one

In a too-small frame

With tree branches

Encroaching

While taxis and buses

Approaching

Held that lens

In my hands

With low light

And this frame

So this print

No better

But then too

Not bad