Architecture, Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

The Trials and Rewards of Architectural Photography at Night

Cases Ramos, Plaça de Lesseps, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
With this lens
No wider

Already
Standing in the street
Wary of taxis and buses
The trees obscuring
Already

In my hands
No tripod

The light
So very low
Contrast
So very high
Under a darkling sky
Near the end
Of the sun’s
Long good-night

By this light
No darker

click-cliick-cliiick

Exposures times three
Then merge exposures
To become one
In a too-small frame

With tree branches
Encroaching
While taxis and buses
Approaching

Held that lens
In my hands
With low light
And this frame

So this print
No better

But then too
Not bad

This print…no better
Cases Ramos
Plaça de Lesseps
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain

Taken during travels, 2019