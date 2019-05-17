Ah,
The whimsy
Of a few curved lines
And a stencil
In an obscure corner
Of hard edges
And some distress
Meaning indecipherable
But for the inexplicable smile
It brings
To my being
The whimsy
Of a few curved lines
And a stencil
In an obscure corner
Of hard edges
And some distress
Meaning indecipherable
But for the inexplicable smile
It brings
To my being
Skateboard and Crow Graffiti
Ronda del General Mitre
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain
Ronda del General Mitre
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain
Taken during travels, 2019