Landscape, Poetry, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
by Patrick Jennings

The Mere Fact of Existence

Arc of the Earth, Smokey River Valley, Rocky Mountains, Alberta, Canada
Feeling the arc of Earth
Below me
Atmosphere
Thick with sky

Crossing terrain and distance
The minutes pass as days once did
For greater men than me
When only Prometheus
Had tested the sky

The land rolls by
All the while stoking awe

Not just for historical men
Bound to Earth
Also for this small speck of stone
This mote of blue
With its invisible billions
In an incomprehensible emptiness

Then, awe too for this small speck of flesh
His hubris of no small magnitude
Believing he matters at all
For the mere fact of knowing his existence

His feeble attempt for eternity
Words released into the twin fantasies
Of consciousness and silicone

This Mote of Blue
Smokey River Valley
Rocky Mountains
Alberta, Canada

Taken during travels, 2019

 