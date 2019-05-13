The Mere Fact of Existence

Feeling the arc of EarthBelow meAtmosphereThick with sky

Crossing terrain and distance

The minutes pass as days once did

For greater men than me

When only Prometheus

Had tested the sky

The land rolls by

All the while stoking awe

Not just for historical men

Bound to Earth

Also for this small speck of stone

This mote of blue

With its invisible billions

In an incomprehensible emptiness

Then, awe too for this small speck of flesh

His hubris of no small magnitude

Believing he matters at all

For the mere fact of knowing his existence

His feeble attempt for eternity

Words released into the twin fantasies

Of consciousness and silicone