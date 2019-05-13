The Mere Fact of Existence

Feeling the arc of Earth
Below me
Atmosphere
Thick with sky
Crossing terrain and distance
The land rolls by
Not just for historical men
Then, awe too for this small speck of flesh
His feeble attempt for eternity
For greater men than me
When only Prometheus
Had tested the sky
The land rolls by
All the while stoking awe
Not just for historical men
Bound to Earth
Also for this small speck of stone
This mote of blue
With its invisible billions
In an incomprehensible emptiness
His hubris of no small magnitude
Believing he matters at all
For the mere fact of knowing his existence
Words released into the twin fantasies
Of consciousness and silicone
This Mote of Blue
Smokey River Valley
Rocky Mountains
Alberta, Canada
Taken during travels, 2019