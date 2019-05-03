Bricks & Mortar

For every wall I have built
For every rampart erected
To protect my being
I have also opened my heart
I have also bared my soul
After so many bricks
And so much mortar
I am beginning to understand
Which is the stronger gesture
Which offers the greatest protection
Roman Wall
Museum of the History of Barcelona
Gothic Quarter
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain
Taken during travels, 2019