by Patrick Jennings

Bricks & Mortar

Roman Walls, Museum of the History of Barcelona, Gothic Quarter, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
For every wall I have built
For every rampart erected
To protect my being
I have also opened my heart
I have also bared my soul

After so many bricks
And so much mortar
I am beginning to understand
Which is the stronger gesture
Which offers the greatest protection

Taken during travels, 2019