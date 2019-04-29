Patterns of Opposites

I try to followThe myriad linesCreating the myriad formsRegular and irregularSymmetric and asymmetricA cacophony of harmoniesPatterns within broken patternsBroken again to form patterns

In them the complexity of life

Perfect imperfection

Destabilized and fortified

A confusion of order

A diffusion of resolution

I breathe in

The beauty of opposites

Comprising the oneness

Of being