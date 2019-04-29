Patterns of Opposites

I try to follow
The myriad lines
Creating the myriad forms
Regular and irregular
Symmetric and asymmetric
A cacophony of harmonies
Patterns within broken patterns
Broken again to form patterns
In them the complexity of life
I breathe in
Perfect imperfection
Destabilized and fortified
A confusion of order
A diffusion of resolution
I breathe in
The beauty of opposites
Comprising the oneness
Of being
Patterns
Museu de les Ciències
Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències
Valencia
Spain
Taken during travels, 2019