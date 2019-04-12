Windows from some unknown world
Unto some other unknown world
None which I have ever known
And may not ever know
Though with imagination
Images gained from books and film
I construct a room to serve
The needs of sultans and imams
Rich tapestries and silken rugs
Exotic woods and metals
Carved and cast exquisitely
Servants and the visitors
Pilgrims and the diplomats
Bustling in the courtyard splendour
All in reverence to the will
Of God and those who know his ends
Within these windows and their view
Windows
Moorish Islam Architectural Design
Palacios Nazaríes
Alhambra
Granada
Andalucia, Spain
Taken during travels, 2019