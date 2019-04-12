Windows from some unknown world

Unto some other unknown world

None which I have ever known

And may not ever know

Though with imagination

Images gained from books and film

I construct a room to serve

The needs of sultans and imams

Rich tapestries and silken rugs

Exotic woods and metals

Carved and cast exquisitely

Servants and the visitors

Pilgrims and the diplomats

Bustling in the courtyard splendour

All in reverence to the will

Of God and those who know his ends

Within these windows and their view



Moorish Islam Architectural Design

Palacios Nazaríes

Alhambra

Granada

Andalucia, Spain WindowsMoorish Islam Architectural DesignPalacios NazaríesAlhambraGranadaAndalucia, Spain Taken during travels, 2019