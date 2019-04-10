Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Pendant Gem

In the darkness
And the light
In the vibrant coloured
Sunlit rays
The moody greys
Of cloudy days

You my pendant gem
Lay close
Upon my heart
Reminder of
The subtler art

Of love which is
The beauty known
Regardless of
What eyes can see

It sings to me
In silent depths
Awakens dreams

Within memories
Of possibility

An ever-present peace

Harbour and Medina
Tangier
Morocco

Taken tonight, during travels, 2019