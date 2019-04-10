In the darkness
And the light
In the vibrant coloured
Sunlit rays
The moody greys
Of cloudy days
You my pendant gem
Of love which is
It sings to me
Within memories
And the light
In the vibrant coloured
Sunlit rays
The moody greys
Of cloudy days
You my pendant gem
Lay close
Upon my heart
Reminder of
The subtler art
Of love which is
The beauty known
Regardless of
What eyes can see
It sings to me
In silent depths
Awakens dreams
Within memories
Of possibility
An ever-present peace
Harbour and Medina
Tangier
Morocco
Taken tonight, during travels, 2019