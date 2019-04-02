The struggle continues
Outside the halls of learning
Where words are emblazoned
Even shouted in the square
Beyond the walls designed
To confine them
Outside the halls of learning
Where words are emblazoned
Even shouted in the square
Beyond the walls designed
To confine them
La Lluita Persistent
The Persistent Fight
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
Cerdanyola
Catalunya (Catalonia), Spain
The Persistent Fight
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
Cerdanyola
Catalunya (Catalonia), Spain
Taken during travels, 2019
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, like many of the universities built during the fascist Franco regime, is situated well outside the city limits of its namesake. And the buildings were constructed each with one entrance and exit. To keep the often radical students and faculty well away from the population, and to confine and monitor their movement on the campus, and so to confine the words of revolution.