La Lluita Persistent; The Persistent Fight

The struggle continues

Outside the halls of learning

Where words are emblazoned

Even shouted in the square

Beyond the walls designed

To confine them



The Persistent Fight

Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona

Cerdanyola

Taken during travels, 2019

Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, like many of the universities built during the fascist Franco regime, is situated well outside the city limits of its namesake. And the buildings were constructed each with one entrance and exit. To keep the often radical students and faculty well away from the population, and to confine and monitor their movement on the campus, and so to confine the words of revolution.