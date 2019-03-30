Between Slaves

Between

“Entre esclavos el que protege al amo es el más cobarde”. In North America we hear a bit about Basque efforts for independence from Spain. I’m not sure I’d ever heard of Catalonian efforts for the same.

Just over a year ago, a referendum was held in Catalonia to determine the public will for independence. The result was close, but in favour of separation. Spain asserted its rule. In the aftermath, the president of the Catalonian regional government exiled himself to Belgium, while Spain imprisoned several Catalonian representatives.

There is no small unrest being expressed on the walls.