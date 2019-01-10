Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

To View or be Present

broken starburst, bow river, bow river parkway, banff national park, alberta, canada
In the sky
A convulsion of light
While below
The Bow
Winds its way
Down the valley floor
With the forest
Standing sentry

And I
Delight in the roar
Of rushing water
Coursing over stone
For a moment
At least
As content
To view the scene
As to be in it

Broken Starburst
Bow River
Bow River Parkway
Banff National Park
Alberta, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017