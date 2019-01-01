Poetry, Landscape, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

Dawn comes

A New Light, Kunjapuri Devi Temple, Himalaya Foothills, Near Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, India
The dawn came
Though the clouds were thick
And not much light
With little hint of the sun

But the long night had broken
People woke from deep slumber
Able to find their way
Even before the morning fog cleared

The darkness
Became day
The grimness
Became hope

Dawn Comes
Kunjapur Devi Temple
Himalayan Foothills
Near Rishikesh
Utarrakhand, India

Taken during travels, 2017

Happy New Year everyone!

May love, kindness, and compassion be your friends and guides for 2019; may your path ever be illuminated.