The dawn came
Though the clouds were thick
And not much light
With little hint of the sun
But the long night had broken
The darkness
People woke from deep slumber
Able to find their way
Even before the morning fog cleared
Became day
The grimness
Became hope
Dawn Comes
Kunjapur Devi Temple
Himalayan Foothills
Near Rishikesh
Utarrakhand, India
Taken during travels, 2017
Happy New Year everyone!
May love, kindness, and compassion be your friends and guides for 2019; may your path ever be illuminated.