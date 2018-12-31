Reset: next!

Despite the personal highlight of hanging a solo gallery exhibit this year, it was a tough year for my spirit as the world just seems to be going sideways in so many ways.

Goodbye, 2018. Please let the door kick you in the ass on the way out.

The New Year — and new hope — begins at midnight. 😉

❤ ❤ ❤ Love, peace and prosperity to you all in 2019!! ❤ ❤ ❤