Glory morning light
Painted on expansive sky
Darkness climb refrain
Painted on expansive sky
Darkness climb refrain
Glory Morning Light
Low’s Peak
Mount Kinabalu
Malaysian Borneo
Sabah, Malaysia
Taken during travels, 1995
The climb to Low’s Peak on Mount Kinabalu began the day before, with a stopover at Laban Rata Resthouse at 3,270 metres (10,730 ft). Some food, drink and rest in the frigid room before rousing again at 3am to complete the hike in darkness to Low’s Peak at 4,095.2 metres (13,436 ft). We arrived there just shortly before this sunrise, and departed not long after for the long descent back to the mountain base.