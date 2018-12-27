Glory morning light

Painted on expansive sky

Darkness climb refrain



Low’s Peak

Mount Kinabalu

Malaysian Borneo

Taken during travels, 1995

The climb to Low’s Peak on Mount Kinabalu began the day before, with a stopover at Laban Rata Resthouse at 3,270 metres (10,730 ft). Some food, drink and rest in the frigid room before rousing again at 3am to complete the hike in darkness to Low’s Peak at 4,095.2 metres (13,436 ft). We arrived there just shortly before this sunrise, and departed not long after for the long descent back to the mountain base.