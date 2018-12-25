On this day
Of joy and giving
Of gifts received
Of blessings offered
I am most grateful
For all I have
And most of all
The love pervading all
Of joy and giving
Of gifts received
Of blessings offered
I am most grateful
For all I have
For all that’s yet to come
For all the possibility
Which I can not yet see
And most of all
For the love I give
And am given freely
The love pervading all
On this and every day
The grace we share through love
For All I Have and All that’s Yet to Come
Fraser River Valley
Coast Mountain Range
British Columbia, Canada
Fraser River Valley
Coast Mountain Range
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2018
May the grace and love of the season be with you always.
Peace on Earth, goodwill to all.
Patrick.