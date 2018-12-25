Poetry, Landscape, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
by Patrick Jennings

For All I Have and All that’s Yet to Come

Joy and Giving, Fraser River Valley, Coast Mountains, British Columbia, Canada
On this day
Of joy and giving
Of gifts received
Of blessings offered
I am most grateful

For all I have
For all that’s yet to come
For all the possibility
Which I can not yet see

And most of all
For the love I give
And am given freely

The love pervading all
On this and every day

The grace we share through love

For All I Have and All that’s Yet to Come
Fraser River Valley
Coast Mountain Range
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2018

May the grace and love of the season be with you always.

Peace on Earth, goodwill to all.

Patrick.