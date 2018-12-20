I dig downUnpack another layerI dig downUnpack another layer

Another

Another

Another

How many layers deep?

I see only the next

Unpack another

See another

Unpack

Another

Until I don’t want

To see anymore

Unpack anymore

Dig anymore

So I stop digging

For a little while

Forget the many layers

Yet to go

Forget the many layers

Packed away

Feel the weight

Accumulate again

Without remembering

And I slumber

Deeply

Deeply

For so long

I’ve slumbered

I must awake again

Remember the many layers

First the unpacked

Feel the weight of them

Until they lift, again

Only then can I look below

Look below

See a layer

I remember

And begin to dig