Landscape, Olympus OM-2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Plateau

Hoodoos, Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, United States of America
I dig down
Unpack another layer
I dig down
Unpack another layer

Another
Another
Another

How many layers deep?
I see only the next

Unpack another
See another

Unpack
Another

Until I don’t want
To see anymore
Unpack anymore
Dig anymore

So I stop digging
For a little while
Forget the many layers
Yet to go

Forget the many layers
Packed away
Feel the weight
Accumulate again
Without remembering

And I slumber
Deeply
Deeply
For so long

I’ve slumbered

I must awake again
Remember the many layers
First the unpacked
Feel the weight of them
Until they lift, again

Only then can I look below

Look below
See a layer
I remember
And begin to dig

Layers
Hoodoos
Bryce Canyon National Park
Utah, United States of America

Taken during travels, 1996