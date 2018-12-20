I dig down
Unpack another layer
I dig down
Unpack another layer
Another
How many layers deep?
Unpack another
Unpack
Until I don’t want
So I stop digging
Forget the many layers
And I slumber
I must awake again
Look below
Unpack another layer
I dig down
Unpack another layer
Another
Another
Another
How many layers deep?
I see only the next
Unpack another
See another
Unpack
Another
Until I don’t want
To see anymore
Unpack anymore
Dig anymore
So I stop digging
For a little while
Forget the many layers
Yet to go
Forget the many layers
Packed away
Feel the weight
Accumulate again
Without remembering
And I slumber
Deeply
Deeply
For so long
I’ve slumbered
I must awake again
Remember the many layers
First the unpacked
Feel the weight of them
Until they lift, again
Only then can I look below
Look below
See a layer
I remember
And begin to dig
Layers
Hoodoos
Bryce Canyon National Park
Utah, United States of America
Taken during travels, 1996