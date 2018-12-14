Tears reign
Glittering
From the cheeks
Of multitudes
Driven to despair
Reeking of the violence
Glittering
From the cheeks
Of multitudes
Driven to despair
By the shepherds
Of fear
Reeking of the violence
Wrought by anger
And the platitudes of righteousness
Teardrop Candle Holders
Castle Whitespire
The Magicians, Season II, 2016
Castle Whitespire
The Magicians, Season II, 2016
I’ve used this image for inspiration at least once before, and ended up in pretty much the same place — even the same title: Reign of Tears.