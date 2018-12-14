Reign of Tears, Castle White Spire, The Magicians, Season II, Vancouver, Canada
Detail, Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Reign of Tears

Tears reign
Glittering
From the cheeks
Of multitudes

Driven to despair
By the shepherds
Of fear

Reeking of the violence
Wrought by anger

And the platitudes of righteousness

Teardrop Candle Holders
Castle Whitespire
The Magicians, Season II, 2016
I’ve used this image for inspiration at least once before, and ended up in pretty much the same place — even the same title: Reign of Tears.