The sky

like a distant hope

The sea

is my rolling pain

The land

oh, it anchors soul

And I

hold the sky

Let the pain

roll away

Heel to land

find my soul



North of Santa Cruz

Pacific Coast Highway

California, United States of America The Sky; The Sea; The LandNorth of Santa CruzPacific Coast HighwayCalifornia, United States of America Taken during travels, 2009