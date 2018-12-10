Steady in the Wind

I recall the wind
Insistent
Pummeling
Leaning into it
Just to stand upright
I recall the sun
I recall the sea
I recall this moment
Insistent
Pummeling
Leaning into it
Just to stand upright
I recall the sun
Hard
And hot
Burning through
The cold air coursing
I recall the sea
Singing
Its white noise crescendo
The roar
Of a planet alive
I recall this moment
Blissfully
Unattached
Firmly rooted to ground
In the grip of experience
Windy Selfie
Point Reyes National Seashore
California, United States of America
Point Reyes National Seashore
California, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2009