by Patrick Jennings

Steady in the Wind

The Wind, Point Reyes National Seashore, California, United States of America
I recall the wind
Insistent
Pummeling
Leaning into it
Just to stand upright

I recall the sun
Hard
And hot
Burning through
The cold air coursing

I recall the sea
Singing
Its white noise crescendo
The roar
Of a planet alive

I recall this moment
Blissfully
Unattached
Firmly rooted to ground
In the grip of experience

Windy Selfie
Point Reyes National Seashore
California, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2009