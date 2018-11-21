Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

A Beautiful Rut

A Beautiful Rut, Red Deer River, Near Drumheller, Alberta, Canada
This life
This repetitious life
It cuts a swath
Erodes away
Possibilities

Call it a canyon
Or call it a rut
A pretty enough rut, you say
Perhaps… but still a rut

So I scamper out
Leaving a trail
Of dusty memory

Seeking the open vista above
The expanse of the big sky

A land of possibility

Red Deer River Valley
Near Drumheller
Alberta, Canada

Taken during travels,
On location for Lost in Space, Season 2, 2018