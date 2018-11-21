This life
This repetitious life
It cuts a swath
Erodes away
Possibilities
Call it a canyon
So I scamper out
Seeking the open vista above
This repetitious life
It cuts a swath
Erodes away
Possibilities
Call it a canyon
Or call it a rut
A pretty enough rut, you say
Perhaps… but still a rut
So I scamper out
Leaving a trail
Of dusty memory
Seeking the open vista above
The expanse of the big sky
A land of possibility
A Beautiful Rut
Red Deer River Valley
Near Drumheller
Alberta, Canada
Taken during travels,
Red Deer River Valley
Near Drumheller
Alberta, Canada
Taken during travels,
On location for Lost in Space, Season 2, 2018