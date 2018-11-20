Wizened & Weathered

Wizened and wisened

I find myself

At the end of my path

There to discover

Though I’ve forged my own trail

Made my own way through the wilderness

We all come together

In the end

At the infinite infinitesimal of oneness

Whether by design

Or default



Badlands

Drumheller

