Wizened & Weathered

Wizened and wisened
I find myself
At the end of my path
There to discover
Though I’ve forged my own trail
Made my own way through the wilderness
We all come together
In the end
At the infinite infinitesimal of oneness
Whether by design
Or default
Wizened and Weathered
Badlands
Drumheller
Alberta, Canada
Taken during travels, 2018