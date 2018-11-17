This wee continent of lifeEntwined in a small living seaAll of it ancient beyond my kenI could not count out the yearsIn all my time

But the years of consciousness

I could count

In just an afternoon

And my own years

Rattled off in seconds

In the vast pre-history

Of consciousness

This beauty unremarked

But do my remarks

Or those of others

Make the beauty so?

So I wonder

Is it my nature

To see the beauty

Or is it nature

Which made me

And the lichen

Beautiful

Or did nature, the narcissist

Make me to see her that way

So that nature’s beauty

Would no longer go

Unremarked