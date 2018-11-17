This wee continent of life
Entwined in a small living sea
All of it ancient beyond my ken
I could not count out the years
In all my time
But the years of consciousness
In the vast pre-history
But do my remarks
So I wonder
Or is it nature
Or did nature, the narcissist
This beauty unremarked
But do my remarks
Or those of others
Make the beauty so?
So I wonder
Is it my nature
To see the beauty
Or is it nature
Which made me
And the lichen
Beautiful
Or did nature, the narcissist
Make me to see her that way
So that nature’s beauty
Would no longer go
Unremarked
Continental Lichen
Badlands
Drumheller
Alberta, Canada
Taken during travels, 2018