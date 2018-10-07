Love ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #156

In the last lingering moment of daylightBeneath an everlasting beaconI know my love for you

Bright as the nearest star

Steady as the lighthouse beam

Vast as the ocean

Persistent as the waves

Breaking on the enduring rock

Sometimes a caress

A lullaby sussurus

Sometimes a storm

A tempest of ecstacy

As the night settles in

I take you in my arms

And all existence folds

Into the infinitesimal point of infinity

That is two people

In love