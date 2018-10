Love ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #156

Beneath an everlasting beacon

I know my love for you In the last lingering moment of daylightBeneath an everlasting beaconI know my love for you Bright as the nearest star

Steady as the lighthouse beam

Vast as the ocean

Persistent as the waves

Breaking on the enduring rock Sometimes a caress

A lullaby sussurus

Sometimes a storm

A tempest of ecstacy As the night settles in

I take you in my arms

And all existence folds

Into the infinitesimal point of infinity

That is two people

In love

Amphitrite Sunset Lovers

Amphitrite Point Lighthouse

Wild Pacific Trail

Ucluelet

Vancouver Island

British Columbia, CanadaTaken during travels, 2018

Love — whether love itself or love for someone, something, somewhere, some time — or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of lovers at sunset beside Amphitrite Point Lighthouse, Ucluelet, British Columbia, Canada. Last week we loved Girls. This week, let's explore Love. The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays. Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better. To participate: Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or an image

You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created

Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also: Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

