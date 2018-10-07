Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Love ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #156

Amphitrite Sunset Lovers, Amphitrite Point Lighthouse, Ucluelet, British Columbia, Canada
In the last lingering moment of daylight
Beneath an everlasting beacon
I know my love for you

Bright as the nearest star
Steady as the lighthouse beam
Vast as the ocean
Persistent as the waves
Breaking on the enduring rock

Sometimes a caress
A lullaby sussurus
Sometimes a storm
A tempest of ecstacy

As the night settles in
I take you in my arms
And all existence folds
Into the infinitesimal point of infinity
That is two people
In love

Amphitrite Sunset Lovers
Amphitrite Point Lighthouse
Wild Pacific Trail
Ucluelet
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, CanadaTaken during travels, 2018
Last week we loved Girls. This week, let’s explore Love — whether love itself or love for someone, something, somewhere, some time — or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of lovers at sunset beside Amphitrite Point Lighthouse, Ucluelet, British Columbia, Canada.

Happy Creating!