Love ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #156

Beneath an everlasting beacon
I know my love for you
Bright as the nearest star
Steady as the lighthouse beam
Vast as the ocean
Persistent as the waves
Breaking on the enduring rock
Sometimes a caress
A lullaby sussurus
Sometimes a storm
A tempest of ecstacy
As the night settles in
I take you in my arms
And all existence folds
Into the infinitesimal point of infinity
That is two people
In love
Amphitrite Point Lighthouse
Wild Pacific Trail
Ucluelet
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, CanadaTaken during travels, 2018
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or an image
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #155 was Girls, along with this photograph of two Uyghur muslim girls in Kashgar, Xinjiang Province, China.
Four bloggers told us about Girls this past week. Thank you, everyone! =)
- Girls, by Dancing Echoes
- Girls, by Ladyleemanila
- Girls, by Unexpected in Common Hours
- Girls, by Woolly Muses
View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.
Happy Creating!