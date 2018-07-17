The Guilt in Her Eye

Who would I beWithout the guiltIn a sad, lonely eyeReflecting back at me

Who would I be

Without the self-doubt

Without the self-pity

Without the self-hate

Which accompanies it

What if I could show

Myself the compassion

Myself the kindness

Myself the forgiveness

I offer so freely to others

This guilt

It holds me down

It strangles me

It smothers my spirit

A victim’s security blanket

It is what I know

The core of my self-belief

In the wake of traumas

Both given and received

Breathe

I am shackled

Breathe again

I am fear

Breathe

It is all God, he says

It is all Earth Lessons

Breathe

Listen

Breathe

Listen to my heart

Breathe

I hear my heart sing

Breathe

Learn the lesson

And move on

It sings

Who will I be

In the light of my own being

In the gratitude of self-forgiving

In the warmth of my own love

I will be love

I will be light

Who am I

In the light of all beings

In the compassion of all forgiving

In the grace of all loving

I am love

I am light

It is all God

And here am I

One with God