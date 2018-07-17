The Guilt in Her Eye

Without the guilt
In a sad, lonely eye
Reflecting back at me
Who would I be
Without the self-doubt
Without the self-pity
Without the self-hate
Which accompanies it
What if I could show
Myself the compassion
Myself the kindness
Myself the forgiveness
I offer so freely to others
This guilt
It holds me down
It strangles me
It smothers my spirit
A victim’s security blanket
It is what I know
The core of my self-belief
In the wake of traumas
Both given and received
Breathe
I am shackled
Breathe again
I am fear
Breathe
It is all God, he says
It is all Earth Lessons
Breathe
Listen
Breathe
Listen to my heart
Breathe
I hear my heart sing
Breathe
Learn the lesson
And move on
It sings
Who will I be
In the light of my own being
In the gratitude of self-forgiving
In the warmth of my own love
I will be love
I will be light
Who am I
In the light of all beings
In the compassion of all forgiving
In the grace of all loving
I am love
I am light
It is all God
And here am I
One with God
“Resist” Poster
BC Sugar
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada
On location for Fringe, Season 5, 2012