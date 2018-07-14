Upon my shoulders
Rest a life-span’s choices
Some for good
A good many
I learned
Some times
But there’s one choice
There’s little more
Just be kind
Rest a life-span’s choices
Some for good
Some for naught
Most with barely
Any thought
A good many
I regret
But the life
Which made them
I do not
I learned
I grew
I fell down
I got back up
Some times
That seems
The hardest choice
But there’s one choice
I’ve tried to make
When all else fails
To make things right
There’s little more
To this life’s lot
Than to make this choice
Make it a lot
Just be kind
More often
Than not
Khon Figures Guarding Stupa
Wat Phra Kaew
Temple of the Emerald Buddha
Grand Palace
Bangkok, Thailand
Taken during travels, 1995