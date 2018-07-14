Upon my shouldersRest a life-span’s choices

Some for good

Some for naught

Most with barely

Any thought

A good many

I regret

But the life

Which made them

I do not

I learned

I grew

I fell down

I got back up

Some times

That seems

The hardest choice

But there’s one choice

I’ve tried to make

When all else fails

To make things right

There’s little more

To this life’s lot

Than to make this choice

Make it a lot

Just be kind

More often

Than not