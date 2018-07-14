Art, Olympus OM-2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Choices

Upon These Shoulders, Grand Palace, Bangkok, Thailand
Upon my shoulders
Rest a life-span’s choices

Some for good
Some for naught
Most with barely
Any thought

A good many
I regret
But the life
Which made them
I do not

I learned
I grew
I fell down

I got back up

Some times
That seems
The hardest choice

But there’s one choice
I’ve tried to make
When all else fails
To make things right

There’s little more
To this life’s lot
Than to make this choice
Make it a lot

Just be kind
More often
Than not

Khon Figures Guarding Stupa
Wat Phra Kaew
Temple of the Emerald Buddha
Grand Palace
Bangkok, Thailand

Taken during travels, 1995