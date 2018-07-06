The Light Without

In light of day
I find my way
In darkness seek
The light within
The grey between
Then light of day
So then seek I
I find my way
In darkness seek
The light within
The grey between
The black and white
I lose my way
To gloom within
Then light of day
Too dim by far
The dimmest star
The light within
So then seek I
A beacon bright
To light the way
A light without
Moroccan Style
Castle Whitespire, Fillory
On stage for The Magicians, Season 2, 2016
Burnaby
British Columbia, Canada
