Mood, Poetry, Samsung Galaxy S5
by Patrick Jennings

The Light Without

Light and Darkness ~ Shadow, Lattice Wall and Light, Richmond, British Columbia, Canada
In light of day
I find my way
In darkness seek
The light within

The grey between
The black and white
I lose my way
To gloom within

Then light of day
Too dim by far
The dimmest star
The light within

So then seek I
A beacon bright
To light the way
A light without

Moroccan Style
Castle Whitespire, Fillory
On stage for The Magicians, Season 2, 2016
Burnaby
British Columbia, Canada