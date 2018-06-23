Moments of Beauty Between the Darkness and the Light

Violet ascendant
In the failing light
Amber blanket
Beneath the indigo
Soon enough to fall
Into star-flecked obsidian
Here I stand
Which I remind myself
Here I stand
On this thin edge
Of the cusp
Between darkness and the light
Witness to
An extraordinary beauty
Is just the sunlight
And the atmosphere
Playing tricks
With a scene
Still beautiful
Whether in darkness
Or light
Sunset of the Town of Jasper
From the Jasper Sky Tram
Jasper National Park
Alberta, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017