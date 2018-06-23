Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Moments of Beauty Between the Darkness and the Light

Sunset, Jasper, from the Jasper Skytram, Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada
Violet ascendant
In the failing light
Amber blanket
Beneath the indigo
Soon enough to fall
Into star-flecked obsidian

Here I stand
On this thin edge
Of the cusp
Between darkness and the light
Witness to
An extraordinary beauty

Which I remind myself
Is just the sunlight
And the atmosphere
Playing tricks
With a scene
Still beautiful
Whether in darkness
Or light

Sunset of the Town of Jasper
From the Jasper Sky Tram
Jasper National Park
Alberta, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017